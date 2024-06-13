GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Four juveniles held for stealing motorcycles in Chennai, suburbs 

Published - June 13, 2024 12:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau,Sivaraman R 10065

Four juveniles were apprehended for stealing motorcycles from the city and its suburbs. The police recovered 11 motorcycles from them. 

Based on a complaint by P. Subramani, 65, of Kolathur, in which he alleged that his motorcycle parked outside his house on May 26 went missing, the Rajamangalam police launched an investigation and apprehended four juveniles aged between 15 and 17 years.

The police said they were stealing motorcycles from Rajamangalam, Thirumangalam, CMBT, Ambattur, Kancheepuram, and other locations. They were sent to the Government Observation Home.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.