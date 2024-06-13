Four juveniles held for stealing motorcycles in Chennai, suburbs 

Four juveniles were apprehended for stealing motorcycles from the city and its suburbs. The police recovered 11 motorcycles from them.

Based on a complaint by P. Subramani, 65, of Kolathur, in which he alleged that his motorcycle parked outside his house on May 26 went missing, the Rajamangalam police launched an investigation and apprehended four juveniles aged between 15 and 17 years.

The police said they were stealing motorcycles from Rajamangalam, Thirumangalam, CMBT, Ambattur, Kancheepuram, and other locations. They were sent to the Government Observation Home.