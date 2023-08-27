ADVERTISEMENT

Four juveniles detained for police official

August 27, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The R.K. Nagar police have arrested four juveniles who assaulted a senior police official on patrol duty at Tondiarpet on Sunday and sent them to the Government Observation Home.

The police said E. Balamurugan of the crime wing of the Tondiarpet station was on patrol duty on Saturday evening when he saw our boys moving about in a suspicious manner riding a two-wheeler. When he enquired with the boys, one of them was found to be inebriated and he seized the two-wheeler. All the four suddenly pushed the police official and fled the place.

The police official suffered minor injuries and was treated as an outpatient at the Government Stanley Medical College hospital. Based on a complaint filed by him, Tondiarpet station nabbed all the four, who were employed in shops at Burma Bazaar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US