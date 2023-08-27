Four juveniles detained for police official

August 27, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The R.K. Nagar police have arrested four juveniles who assaulted a senior police official on patrol duty at Tondiarpet on Sunday and sent them to the Government Observation Home.

The police said E. Balamurugan of the crime wing of the Tondiarpet station was on patrol duty on Saturday evening when he saw our boys moving about in a suspicious manner riding a two-wheeler. When he enquired with the boys, one of them was found to be inebriated and he seized the two-wheeler. All the four suddenly pushed the police official and fled the place.

The police official suffered minor injuries and was treated as an outpatient at the Government Stanley Medical College hospital. Based on a complaint filed by him, Tondiarpet station nabbed all the four, who were employed in shops at Burma Bazaar.

