Four international travellers tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

December 29, 2022 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST

CHENNAI

Four international travellers tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in the State. Two of them returned from China and two from Oman. Besides them, seven persons - five in Chennai and one each in Coimbatore and Vellore - tested positive in the State on Wednesday.

From December 24, six international travellers have tested positive on arrival. A total of 30,955 passengers have arrived, and 706 of them have been tested. The total number of persons under treatment in the State stood at 60. Of this, 25 persons were in Chennai.