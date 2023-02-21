ADVERTISEMENT

Four, including wife, held for murdering man in Tiruvallur

February 21, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The R.K. Pettai police have arrested a 25-year-old woman and three others for murdering her husband and passing it off as a suicide. The victim was identified as A. Yuvaraj, 29, from R.K. Pettai, who worked at a car spare parts manufacturing unit. He had married his relative S. Gayathri five years ago. On Monday, Gayathri called Yuvaraj’s father and told him that his son had ended his life. Yuvaraj’s father Arumugam lodged a complaint with the police alleging foul play. A post-mortem revealed injury marks on the body’s legs and arms. When Gayathri was interrogated, she told the police that she and her friend Srinivasan, 30, strangled Yuvaraj while her husband’s friends Manikandan, 28, and Hemanathan, 27, held the legs. They then staged the death as a suicide. Investigation revealed that Gayathiri and Srinivasan met at a nursing college and were in a relationship. The police arrested Gayathiri and three others.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US