Four, including wife, held for murdering man in Tiruvallur

February 21, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The R.K. Pettai police have arrested a 25-year-old woman and three others for murdering her husband and passing it off as a suicide. The victim was identified as A. Yuvaraj, 29, from R.K. Pettai, who worked at a car spare parts manufacturing unit. He had married his relative S. Gayathri five years ago. On Monday, Gayathri called Yuvaraj’s father and told him that his son had ended his life. Yuvaraj’s father Arumugam lodged a complaint with the police alleging foul play. A post-mortem revealed injury marks on the body’s legs and arms. When Gayathri was interrogated, she told the police that she and her friend Srinivasan, 30, strangled Yuvaraj while her husband’s friends Manikandan, 28, and Hemanathan, 27, held the legs. They then staged the death as a suicide. Investigation revealed that Gayathiri and Srinivasan met at a nursing college and were in a relationship. The police arrested Gayathiri and three others.

