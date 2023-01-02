ADVERTISEMENT

Four, including two children, killed in 2 separate road accidents in Thriuporur and Valasaravakkam

January 02, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons, including two children, were killed in a traffic accident in Thiruporur on Saturday.

A senior police official of the Chengalpattu district said Nagaraj, 37, was a daily wage labourer residing in Karukambakkam village near Thiruporur. On Saturday, Nagaraj was riding his neighbour’s new bike with his brother’s son Balaji, who was visiting from Kottivakkam, and the neighbour’s son Rishak. Both the boys were 14 years old.

When he was riding the vehicle from Karukambakkam to Vengur village, Nagaraj lost control and hit a mini-truck parked along the road. In the impact, the three were thrown off the two-wheeler and were killed on the spot. The Thiruporur police sent the bodies to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for a post-mortem.

Accident on Arcot Road

In another incident, Prabhu, a 47-year-old resident of Vigneswara Nagar in Porur, was killed after he hit an electric pole while riding a two-wheeler on Arcot Road in Valasaravakkam on Saturday. As he was not wearing helmet, he sustained head injury and was rushed to a private hospital in Kovur, where the doctors pronounced him brought dead.

Prabhu’s body was taken to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem.

