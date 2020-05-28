Chennai

Four, including two children, drown in 2 incidents

A girl and two boys drowned in a pond near Minjur on Thursday.

Police said Sheela, 18, was a college student residing in Sengazhneermedu village. B. Jayaprakash, 10, and his brother B. Kunal, 7, were her neighbours. On Thursday, they went to the Amaikulam pond in the village. When they did not return, their families found them dead in the pond after a frantic search.

The Kattur police retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Ponneri Government Hospital for post-mortem. A case was registered and investigation is on.

Boy drowns

Meanwhile, Muralidharan, 17, drowned in a well near Red Hills on Thursday. The victim and his friends went for a swim in a farm well where he drowned, police said.

