Four, including three women, held for blackmailing a professor 

April 26, 2022 02:08 IST

The Kodungaiyur police arrested four persons including three women for videographing a professor who was in a compromising position with a woman after spiking drinks and blackmailing him.

The professor has been working with an institute in Taramani and had lent ₹4.5 lakh to one Radha of Kodungaiyur three years ago. As she failed to repay the amount, he filed a case against her and a warrant was issued against her.

The woman invited him to his house recently under the pretext of a compromise. She and her husband served him spiked drinks. When he fell unconscious, she shot a video of him with another woman. When he regained consciousness, she and others blackmailed him. They also threatened to release the obscene video if he demanded his money back.