Four including three children choked to death due to thick smoke from fire in their house near Manali

August 20, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - CHENNAI

A 60-year-old woman and three children died apparently due to suffocation when a fire broke out while they were sleeping at a house in MMDA Colony in Mathur, near Manali. Police said an electric short-circuit in a pedestal fan may have caused the fire.

The victims have been identified as P. Sandhanalakshmi, 60, of Kadayanallur; her grand-daughters Sandhya, 10, and Priya Rashsiita, 7; and the daughter of a relative, Pavithra, 7, whose parents live in a house nearby.

The fire is suspected to have broken out in the hours between Friday night and Saturday morning at the house of P. Udayar, 40. Only in the morning did the neighbours notice it.

The police said Udayar was a delivery executive of a food aggregator and had recently met with an accident.

He was undergoing treatment at the Government Kilpauk Hospital and his wife Rajalakshmi was attending to him at the hospital for the last one week. His mother Sandhanalakshmi came to the city to look after the children.

On Friday night, Sandhanalakshmi and her grand-daughters went to sleep and Pavithra joined them.

They bolted the door from inside and slept after switching on a pedestal fan and a mosquito repellent machine. There was no response when Vellamal, a relative, knocked on the door in the morning. Later, the neighbours broke open the door and found the house enveloped in smoke and all four inmates dead. The marks seen in the house indicated the children’s struggle to come out of the house.

Police personnel from Madhavaram Milk Colony rushed to the spot, along with Fire and Rescue Services and recovered the bodies, which were sent to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Joint Commissioner of Police P. Vijaykumar and other police officers visited the spot and held inquiries. A senior police officer said preliminary inquiries suggested that the fire was due to an electric short-circuit, which melted the switchboard where the mosquito repellent machine was plugged in. Thick smoke that emanated from the fire filled the two rooms which were small. Forensic science experts collected samples and local body officials also conducted inquiries. Further investigation is on.

