Four, including a woman, held for kidnapping Sri Lankan national

November 16, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Chennai

Investigations revealed that he owed money to one of the perpetrators, so she and her accomplices abducted and threatened his daughter

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons, including a woman, were arrested on Thursday for kidnapping a Sri Lankan national, who came to the city, and holding him for ransom.

A woman from Sri Lanka contacted the city police control room and said her father Mohammed Shyam, 50, had come to Chennai for business and was staying at Parry’s corner in Mannady. She added that a person had called her from her father’s number and demanded ₹15 lakh to release him.

The North Beach police registered a case and took up investigation. After investigating, a team arrested K. Chithra, 43; Riyaz Askhar, 47, of Anna Nagar West; Velmurugan, 41; and K. Dinesh, 31, of west K.K. Nagar, and rescued Mr. Shyam. One car was seized from the accused.

Investigations revealed that Mr. Shyam owed money to Chithra, so she and her accomplices abducted and threatened his daughter.

