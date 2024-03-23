Four including a couple held for murder of yoga-cum-karate trainer 

March 23, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

Kanathur Police arrested four suspects, including a couple, for allegedly murdering a yoga-cum-karate master and dumping his body in a disused well.

Police said that the victim has been identified as Loganathan, 45, of Reddikuppam who was a trainer of both yoga and karate. His son Ajay lodged a complaint with Kanathur police seeking to trace him after he went missing on March 13.

Analysing call records of his mobile phone, police traced the last caller who contacted him. They found that a 36-year-old woman of Semmancheri had contacted him last. They interrogated her and her husband, the couple were living in Karanai. Two years ago, when they resided at Semmancheri, she joined the yoga class and her seven-year-old son joined the karate class run by him. During class, he had sexually harassed the woman. Though they discontinued the classes, he continued to harass her over phone and insisted she to come back to the class.

Then she disclosed it to her husband. When she told her husband about this, a plot was hatched to kill Loganathan, said police.

The police said that on March 13, she had called Loganathan to a place nearby. There, the husband and his friends offered Loganathan a drink. All of them consumed the liquor. They attacked him with wooden logs besides strangling him. The group then disposed of his body by throwing it in a disused well in Thalambur.

Police arrested the couple, and two others. They were remanded to judicial custody.