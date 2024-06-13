ADVERTISEMENT

Four hotel staff held for assaulting customers in Chennai

Updated - June 13, 2024 02:56 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 02:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Chennai city police has arrested four men for allegedly assaulting three others at a hotel in Pulianthope.  

Police said one B. Premkumar of Vyasarpadi and his friends went to a hotel located on Ambedkar College Road. There, he found the meat in the biryani stale and informed the hotel staff about this. An argument broke out between the two sides. Enraged during the verbal altercation, the hotel staff assaulted Premkumar and his friends with a biryani ladle and helmet. Premkumar was injured in the incident and was taken to a hospital. On his complaint, Pulianthope police registered a case and took up investigation.  

On investigation, police arrested the hotel staff - G. Bharath, 27, A. Basha, 32, M. Moideen, 30 and Rafiullah Sherif, 23 of Pulianthope. Police are also on the lookout for others who were involved in the offence.

