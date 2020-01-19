Four held near Bhopal for robbery

The Elephant Gate police on Saturday arrested a four-member gang that robbed two employees of a Nellore-based jeweller of ₹1.70 crore worth gold bars, in the city last week.

Kamalesh, a jeweller in Nellore, supplies gold to various jewellers in Andhra Pradesh. He had sent his employee, Dinesh Kumar, 19, with a driver in a car to Chennai, to procure gold at Sowcarpet, the police said.

The duo was carrying back 4kg of gold bars, after buying them for ₹1.70 crore in cash, from a dealer on N.S.C. Bose Road. While they were returning in their vehicle, the gang waylaid them near Wall Tax Road, on the night of January 10. The suspects claimed to be from the Delhi Police and asked the duo to cooperate in a search of the vehicle. The gang searched the bag containing the gold bars, and returned it. Only after the gang left did Dinesh realise that gold bars were missing.

Crime Inspector Rani led the investigation. After scrutinising CCTV footage and records of mobile phones, the police obtained clues. The gang members had travelled to Goa by bus. From there, they were on their way to Bhopal by train. A special police team, with the help of the railway police, traced the gang and nabbed them on the moving train.

Later, they were brought to city. The gang is known for their attention diversion techniques and has operated in Mumbai and Andhra Pradesh.