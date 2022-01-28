Four held for theft in Chennai

CHENNAI

28 January 2022 13:44 IST

Police on Thursday arrested four persons for stealing 40 sovereigns of gold jewellery from a house in Korattur.

P. Chandrasekar, 45 of the TNHB Colony, lodged a complaint with the police that on January 17, when he opened his bedroom locker, he found 40 sovereigns of gold jewellery missing. A case was registered at the Korattur Police Station.

A special team was formed. On investigation, police found that Vignesh and Sathya of Tiruvannamalai who worked as domestic aids in the complainant's house, had stolen the jewellery. The accused Sathya's sister, Lakshmi, and her husband Prakash, often went to assist them, police said.

When Chandrasekar was under treatment at a hospital for one month, they stole the jewellery and fled. The special team arrested Vignesh, Sathya, Lakshmi and Prakash on Thursday and recovered the stolen property.