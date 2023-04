April 03, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST - Chennai

The Royapuram police on Sunday, arrested four persons who allegedly smuggled ganja in a car, and seized 36 kg of the contraband from them.

Police said a special team intercepted the car on GM Road, Royapuram on Sunday, and the arrested men were identified as S. Muthuvel, 30, M. Vinodh, 25 of Okkiyan Thoraipakkam, N. Karthik, 26 and D. Sathya, 30 of West Tambaram. Police also seized the car used by them.