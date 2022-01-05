Four held for selling ganja in Washermenpet

CHENNAI

05 January 2022 01:06 IST

The Washermenpet police on Tuesday arrested four persons for allegedly smuggling and selling ganja within city limits. They recovered 100 kg of the contraband. A special police team, led by Washermenpet Deputy Commissioner R. Shiva Prasad, arrested Mangaraj, 35, of Vishakapattinam, for possession of ganja near the Mint bus stand on Monday. Upon being interrogated, he revealed the names of his regular buyers. The police arrested Saranraj alias Sarankumar, 24, of Kasipuram; Lakshmi, 60, of Kasimedu; and Kavitha, 25, of Tiruvottiyur.Investigation is on.

Advertising

Advertising