Chennai

Four held for robbing businessman

Special Correspondent Four held for robbery July 26, 2022 00:12 IST
Updated: July 26, 2022 00:13 IST

Four persons were arrested by the Anna Salai Police on Sunday in connection with the robbery of ₹20 lakh from a 27-year-old businessman on Anna Salai.

The accused were identified as S.Rajesh, K.Bhagyaraj, Sheikh Ismail and B.Suresh. A sum of nearly ₹2.77 lakh was recovered from the accused by the Anna Salai police.

The complainant, Sivabalan, from Ilayangudi in Sivagangai district, is in the business of procuring medical equipment and selling them. He came to the city a few days ago and was staying at a lodge in Triplicane.

On June 27, he was carrying cash in a bag on a bike to meet a friend in Royapettah. The gang of six followed, attacked him with a knife and robbed him of the cash bag, he alleged.

The police are is the lookout for the other accused in the case.

