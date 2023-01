January 31, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The Chemmenchery police arrested V. Sathyaseelan, 36, R. Prakash, 38, his brother R. Prathap, 35, and A. Vetriselvan, 35, for allegedly barging into an Ayurveda clinic run by Sathish Kumar in Sholinganallur and robbing him. They allegedly threatened him with a fake gun.