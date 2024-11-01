ADVERTISEMENT

Four held for possession of methamphetamine in Chennai 

Updated - November 01, 2024 02:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police said apart from the drug, five mobile phones, a four-wheeler, and a two-wheeler were seized from the suspects

The Hindu Bureau

The Muthialpet police in Chennai arrested four persons for allegedly possessing methamphetamine, an illegal drug.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a tip-off, a special team of police personnel from the Muthialpet police station surveilled the movements of the suspects near the junction between Thayappan Street and Old Jail Road on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) night. They intercepted a two-wheeler ridden by three persons.

K.K. Nagar police arrest two persons for possessing and selling methamphetamine

On searching their vehicle and bags, the police seized 59 g of methamphetamine. The three suspects were identified as Mohammed Masthan, 29, of Devipattinam in Ramanathapuram; Saddam Sherif, 30, of Kodungaiyur; and Afsal Ahamed, 27, of Perambur. Based on their confession, the police arrested one more suspect who was identified as Diwan Mohammed, 49, of Triplicane.

The police said apart from the drug, five mobile phones, a four-wheeler, and a two-wheeler were seized from them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US