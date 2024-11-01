Four held for possession of methamphetamine in Chennai 

The Muthialpet police in Chennai arrested four persons for allegedly possessing methamphetamine, an illegal drug.

Following a tip-off, a special team of police personnel from the Muthialpet police station surveilled the movements of the suspects near the junction between Thayappan Street and Old Jail Road on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) night. They intercepted a two-wheeler ridden by three persons.

On searching their vehicle and bags, the police seized 59 g of methamphetamine. The three suspects were identified as Mohammed Masthan, 29, of Devipattinam in Ramanathapuram; Saddam Sherif, 30, of Kodungaiyur; and Afsal Ahamed, 27, of Perambur. Based on their confession, the police arrested one more suspect who was identified as Diwan Mohammed, 49, of Triplicane.

The police said apart from the drug, five mobile phones, a four-wheeler, and a two-wheeler were seized from them.