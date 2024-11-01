GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four held for possession of methamphetamine in Chennai 

The police said apart from the drug, five mobile phones, a four-wheeler, and a two-wheeler were seized from the suspects

Updated - November 01, 2024 02:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Muthialpet police in Chennai arrested four persons for allegedly possessing methamphetamine, an illegal drug.

Following a tip-off, a special team of police personnel from the Muthialpet police station surveilled the movements of the suspects near the junction between Thayappan Street and Old Jail Road on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) night. They intercepted a two-wheeler ridden by three persons.

K.K. Nagar police arrest two persons for possessing and selling methamphetamine

On searching their vehicle and bags, the police seized 59 g of methamphetamine. The three suspects were identified as Mohammed Masthan, 29, of Devipattinam in Ramanathapuram; Saddam Sherif, 30, of Kodungaiyur; and Afsal Ahamed, 27, of Perambur. Based on their confession, the police arrested one more suspect who was identified as Diwan Mohammed, 49, of Triplicane.

The police said apart from the drug, five mobile phones, a four-wheeler, and a two-wheeler were seized from them.

Published - November 01, 2024 02:09 pm IST

Related Topics

crime / Chennai / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.