Four held for peddling ganja

2.1 kg of ganja seized from them

The police have arrested four persons for procuring and selling ganja from a key drug peddler, who was recently nabbed inside the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

Last Saturday, the hospital staff spotted a man moving around suspiciously with a bag. Police personnel inside the campus took him to the RGGGH police station and searched the bag. They recovered 5 kg of ganja from him and arrested the accused, who was identified as Kannamma Naidu, 39, of Vishakapattnam. He confessed to smuggling the contraband from his home State with the intent of selling it in the city.

Based on his confession, the police arrested S. Karthik, 34, of Madurai, T. Kumar, 36, of Kumbakonam, Bharathidasan, 36, of Guduvanchery and Deepan, 33, of Royapuram, and recovered 2.1 kg of ganja from them.