Four held for murdering woman in Pulianthope

CHENNAI

15 April 2021 01:19 IST

Personnel form the Basin Bridge police station on Wednesday nabbed four persons, including two juveniles, who were allegedly involved in the murder of a 32-year-old woman in Pulianthope on Monday.

The police identified the victim as Supriya of Gurusamy Nagar. She was a vegetable vendor.

She was estranged from her husband Ruban and lived with her mother Pushpa.

Advertising

Advertising

At 8 p.m. on Monday, Ruban’s brothers Sudhakar, Ramkumar and Prem Kumar reached Supriya’s house and invited her to talk things over with her husband.

At a secluded place, they indiscriminately attacked her with machetes, the police said.

She collapsed and the trio fled from the spot.

She was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), where she succumbed to injuries.

Motive behind crime

Preliminary investigation revealed that Ruban’s elder brother Ramesh had been murdered a few months ago and his siblings suspected that Supriya was behind the murder.

They hatched a plan to eliminate her and extract revenge, the police said.

The police arrested Ruban, 32, one of his brothers, and two more juveniles, who are their relatives, for their involvement in Supriya’s murder.