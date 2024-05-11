GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four held for murdering history-sheeter in Koyambedu  

Published - May 11, 2024 10:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai City Police on Saturday arrested four suspects who were allegedly involved in the murder of a history-sheeter in Koyambedu.

On Friday evening, police received information that a person was murdered by a couple of persons near the vacant ground behind the E.B. office, near Taisha Apartments in Koyambedu. The personnel from Koyambedu police station rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Government Kilpauk Hospital for post-mortem.

The investigation revealed that the deceased person was Mohammad Adam, 23, of Maduravoyal, a history-sheeter. Mohammad Adam had a verbal dispute with his friend Gopal a week ago, following which the former assaulted the latter. Infuriated over this, Gopal, along with his accomplices, murdered Mohammad Adam.

Police arrested S.Pandu alias Kamlesh, 23, of Padi, M.Thirunavukarasu, 23, of Virugambakkam, Vellai Selva alias Selva, 23, of Mettukuppam, Nerkundram and H.Joyal Moses Immanuel, 24, of Nerkundram. Four knives and a motorcycle were recovered from them.

Police said Vellai Selva is a history-sheeter with eight criminal cases registered against him for offences, including a murder and Pandu has also a criminal case for murder.

