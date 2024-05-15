ADVERTISEMENT

Four held for murder of youth in Puzhal 

Published - May 15, 2024 03:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have arrested four persons on charges of murdering an 18-year-old youth Avinash alias Emmanuel in Puzhal on Monday. 

Police said four persons, including D. Ilamparuthi, 20, of Puzhal and M.Sathosh Kumar, 21 of Redhills were arrested in connection with the crime. Police said Avinash was in love with Ilamparuthi’s sister. The latter had objected to the relationship following which Avinash had allegedly attacked him some months ago. This had led to enmity between them and on Monday when Avinash was with his friends in Jai Balaji Nagar, the accused allegedly attacked him with knives and fled.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US