Four held for murder of suspected bike thief in K.K. Nagar

K.K. Nagar police on Tuesday arrested four persons for allegedly murdering a 20-year-old youth who was suspected to have stolen a high-end bike from their area in Kannigapuram.

Police said that a high-end bike owned by Ramachandran, 20 of Kannigapuram went missing from the street two months ago. After lodging a complaint with the police, he and his friends searched for the bike at several places. He also circulated the picture of the bike on Whatsapp groups.

Recently, Ramachandran learnt that a youth had circulated a photograph posing with the bike on social media. With the help of the photograph, Ramachandran and his friends traced the youth to Kattupakkam in Porur. The youth claimed that the bike was used by his friend and that he had merely posed with it.

With the clue given by the young man, Ramachandran and his friends caught Akash, 20 of Kattupakkam who had allegedly stolen the bike. According to police, Ramachandran and his friends took Akash to a house on Monday and brutally attacked him to find out the whereabouts of the bike. The brutal attack resulted in death of Akash, police said.

K.K. Nagar police arrested Ramachandran, a college student and three more suspects, for the murder and remanded them to judicial custody.