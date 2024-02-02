GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four held for murder of man in Thiruvanmiyur

February 02, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Thursday arrested four suspects, including a juvenile, for the murder of a 30-year-old man. The police identified the victim as Dillibabu, of Kannagi Nagar, Okkiyam Thuraipakkam, who worked as a contract staff for the Greater Chennai Corporation. On Wednesday afternoon, when he was driving a three-wheeler battery-operated vehicle near L.B Road junction at Avvai Nagar in Thiruvanmiyur, a four-member gang waylaid him. They murdered him with knives and fled. A police team recovered the body. The police arrested Arun alias Ley, 22, Vinoth, 39, Naveen Raj, 18, of Kannagi Nagar, and a 17-year-old juvenile, the police said. Four knives were seized from them. Investigation revealed that Dillibabu had quarrelled with Arun and assaulted him with a stone on January 27. The trio had killed him as an act of revenge.

