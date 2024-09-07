Four held for mobile phone snatching 

Guindy Police on Friday arrested four suspects who were allegedly involved in snatching mobile phones.

Police said D.Ramachandran, 19, a native of Gingee who is a college student was walking near the BSNL office in Guindy Estate in the early hours of Thursday. Three unidentified men who came on a bike snatched his mobile phone and fled. Similarly on Sunday night, while R.Parameshwaran, 50, of Thoothukudi was walking near a star hotel in Ekkaduthangal, the trio struck and robbed his phone before fleeing. Both complaints were investigated by the police and the suspects who have been identified as D.Ashwin Kumar, 24 S.Ganesh, 22, R.Vicky alias Vignesh, 19 and I.Jayaprakash, 20 of St Thomas Mount were arrested.

Police said they were involved in both incidents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.