Four held for land grabbing in Ayapakkam

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Avadi Police Commissionerate arrested four persons for land grabbing in Ayapakkam using false documents on Tuesday. The retrieved land has been valued at more than ₹1 crore.

A senior police official said a complaint filed by A. John Timothy of Avadi stated that the land, which was purchased in his mother’s name, measuring over 2,750 sq.ft in Rajammal nagar, was in his custody after his mother’s death in 2020. However, a gang knowing that it remained unused claimed ownership of the land by fabricating documents and registering it in the name of B. Nandakumar. The accused then ‘sold’ the property to Dharaniraja at the Ambattur sub-registrar office in 2021. Dharaniraja constructed a house on the property.

After an investigation, the land grab wing of the CCB arrested Mukundan, Ranganathan, Nandakumar and Dharaniraja, and they were remanded in judicial custody.