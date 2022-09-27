Four held for land grabbing in Ayapakkam

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 27, 2022 22:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Avadi Police Commissionerate arrested four persons for land grabbing in Ayapakkam using false documents on Tuesday. The retrieved land has been valued at more than ₹1 crore.

A senior police official said a complaint filed by A. John Timothy of Avadi stated that the land, which was purchased in his mother’s name, measuring over 2,750 sq.ft in Rajammal nagar, was in his custody after his mother’s death in 2020. However, a gang knowing that it remained unused claimed ownership of the land by fabricating documents and registering it in the name of B. Nandakumar. The accused then ‘sold’ the property to Dharaniraja at the Ambattur sub-registrar office in 2021. Dharaniraja constructed a house on the property.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

After an investigation, the land grab wing of the CCB arrested Mukundan, Ranganathan, Nandakumar and Dharaniraja, and they were remanded in judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app