ADVERTISEMENT

Four held for kidnapping two teens in Oragadam

April 25, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The kidnappers were caught and thrashed by the villagers

The Hindu Bureau

The Kancheepuram District Police arrested four persons, including three juveniles, for allegedly kidnapping two teens and demanding a ransom.

Police sources said a 17-year-old boy and his 19-year-old friend were kidnapped from Oragadam in Kancheepuram. Upon getting information from their parents, the police accompanied by villagers searched the forest. The villagers caught four suspects, while two others managed to flee. They tied them up and thrashed them. The kidnappers were subsequently rescued by the police and sent to a hospital.

The suspects were identified as Nataraj, 31, Iyappan, 19, Manikandan, 19, and Vigneshwaran, 19, and are still undergoing treatment. The video of the villagers attacking the kidnappers went viral on social media.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US