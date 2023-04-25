HamberMenu
Four held for kidnapping two teens in Oragadam

The kidnappers were caught and thrashed by the villagers

April 25, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kancheepuram District Police arrested four persons, including three juveniles, for allegedly kidnapping two teens and demanding a ransom.

Police sources said a 17-year-old boy and his 19-year-old friend were kidnapped from Oragadam in Kancheepuram. Upon getting information from their parents, the police accompanied by villagers searched the forest. The villagers caught four suspects, while two others managed to flee. They tied them up and thrashed them. The kidnappers were subsequently rescued by the police and sent to a hospital.

The suspects were identified as Nataraj, 31, Iyappan, 19, Manikandan, 19, and Vigneshwaran, 19, and are still undergoing treatment. The video of the villagers attacking the kidnappers went viral on social media.

