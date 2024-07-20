Four held for illegal possession of idols, sword in Adyar

The Idol Wing CID Police have arrested four persons for the illegal possession of stolen idols and a sword in Adyar.

On Thursday around 2.15 p.m., Idol Wing CID headquarters received a tip-off that Sumathi, 38, of Shastri Nagar, Adyar, was hiding idols and artefacts at her house. Following this, a team raided Sumathi’s house and found two idols and a metal sword. She confessed that P. Kaliyamoorthy, 40, D. Thangaraj, 40, and Rajesh Kannan, 42, of Konganapuram in Salem district, had given them to her. She had been told that they had been stolen from a temple and had significant divine power. They also assured her that the items would sell for a high price.

Since Sumathi and her husband Prakash could not provide any valid documents for the idols and sword, the police seized them. Sumathi, Prakash, Kaliyamoorthy, and Thangaraj were arrested. The police recovered two Amman idols and a sword.