Four held for illegal bike racing on Anna Salai  

May 02, 2022 20:49 IST

The city traffic police arrested four youth for illegal bike racing on the arterial Anna Salai and seized two bikes from them.

Following information on the bike race, a special team of police led by the Inspector of Traffic Investigation Police, Anna Square, intensified vigil on Friday night and caught two youth — M. Manikandan, 22, and D Hariharan, 20, of T Nagar, —when they indulged in a bike stunt near Tarapore Towers on Anna Salai in the early hours of Saturday.

Based on their confession, two others — P. Sanjay, 19, of Kilpauk, and G. John Jebakumar, 19, of Ayanavaram, — were arrested on Sunday. Two bikes were seized from them and all four were remanded in judicial custody.

Traffic police warned of stringent action against those who indulge in rash driving, bike racing, endangering the lives of others and that legal action would be initiated against them.