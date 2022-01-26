Four held for house break-ins

CHENNAI

26 January 2022 01:07 IST

The Perumbakkam Police on Tuesday arrested four persons for their involvement in house break-ins in Perumbakkam, Guduvanchery and Urapakkam.

On instructions from Commissioner of Police, Tambaram M.Ravi, a special team was formed to trace the suspects who were involved in the house break-ins in Perumbakkam.

The special team nabbed four accused — H.Durairaj, 25, V. Dhanus alias Damal, 19, S.Veeramuthu, 19, and S.Nagaraj alias Nagu, 24, of Kannagi Nagar.

Police said they admitted to have been involved in the house break-ins in Perumbakkam, Guduvanchery and Urapakkam. Stolen properties worth ₹3 lakh were recovered from them.