Four held for grabbing property of chartered accountant in Chennai

The men had used an impersonator and forged documents, to have the property registered in their name

The Anti-Land Grabbing Cell of the Central Crime Branch has arrested four accused persons who allegedly grabbed a property worth ₹1 crore belonging to a chartered accountant in Madhavaram, through impersonation and by producing forged documents.

Police said the complainant is Rathinam Gunam Rajendren,70, a chartered accountant of Anna Nagar, who was the title-holder of a vacant plot of land measuring 3,040 square feet located in Madhavaram. The property was bought from VGP Housing Limited.

In 2017, K. Ramachandran of Tiruvottiyur created an encumbrance on the property by creating forged documents and by impersonation. He engaged an impersonator, Dakshinamurty, 55 of Madhavaram and registered a power of attorney as if the original owner Rajendran, was empowering him to alienate the land. Based on the power of attorney document which was done through impersonation, Ramachandran executed a sale deed and got the property registered in the name of his brother Vanamamalai. They pledged the property with Repco bank, Anna Nagar and obtained ₹75 lakh for personal expenses.

Based on a complaint from Rajendran, police arrested S. Dakshinamurthy, 55 of Madhavaram, K. Ramachandran,41 , Vanamamalai, 43 of Thiruvottiyur and Ashok Kumar, 43 of Madhavaram who signed the document as a witness.