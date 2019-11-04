Chennai

Four held for flying kite with manja thread that caused child’s death

The three-year-old boy died on Sunday

The city police have secured four persons in connection with the flying of a kite with the dangerous manja thread, which caused the death of a three-year-old boy near Korukkupet on Sunday.

The victim, Abhinayu, was sitting on the petrol tank of his father Gopal’s bike, and when the vehicle was on the flyover in Meenamabal Nagar, R.K. Nagar, a piece of manja thread had slit his neck.

The sale of manja has been banned in the city. The city police have issued prohibitory orders against its use.

R.K. Nagar police have held four persons who allegedly flew the kite which claimed the life of child. Further investigations are on.

Feb 9, 2020

