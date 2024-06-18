Four held for causing the death of two persons in street race near Red Hills

The police have arrested four men for street racing on Vandalur-Minjur Outer Ring Road and causing the death of two motorists on Saturday.

In the early hours of Saturday, a few autorickshaws were racing on Outer Ring Road at Arumanthai near Red Hills. At least 20 bikers were following the autorickshaws. Three bikes collided with each other after one of the autorickshaws in front of them overturned due to speeding. At least five persons fell from their two-wheelers and autorickshaws. Mani of Kundrathur and Sham Sundar of Ambattur died on the spot. Three others were injured in the accident. The Traffic Investigation Police, Red Hills investigated and registered a case.

A video of the race went viral on social media. The police nabbed four men in connection with the incident and launched a search to nab two others.

