March 14, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - Chennai

A special team of police on Tuesday arrested A. Darwin Vinson, 40, of Ennore, and M. Washim Raja, 31, Sowfar Sadiq, 32 and R. Venugopal, 46, of Tondiarpet, for the alleged possession of methamphetamine in R.K. Nagar. Following a tip-off, the team intercepted five persons near the Canal Bank Road and Ezhil Nagar Bridge junction, and one managed to flee. The police recovered 377 g of methamphetamine, five mobile phones, ₹12, 000, a weighing machine and two bikes.