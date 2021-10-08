The Ambattur police nabbed a four-member gang that broke into a mobile phone showroom on M.T.H. Road and decamped with 16 high-end handsets. The accused were identified as C. Praveen Kumar, 19, S. Kumar, 21, S. Abudullah, 20, and G. Manoj Kumar, 19. Police recovered 10 mobile phones and a search is under way for two more suspects.
Four held for burgling mobile phone showroom
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
October 08, 2021 01:15 IST
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
October 08, 2021 01:15 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Oct 8, 2021 1:16:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/four-held-for-burgling-mobile-phone-showroom/article36888739.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story