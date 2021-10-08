Four held for burgling mobile phone showroom

The Ambattur police nabbed a four-member gang that broke into a mobile phone showroom on M.T.H. Road and decamped with 16 high-end handsets. The accused were identified as C. Praveen Kumar, 19, S. Kumar, 21, S. Abudullah, 20, and G. Manoj Kumar, 19. Police recovered 10 mobile phones and a search is under way for two more suspects.