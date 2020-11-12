Four held for betting on India Premier League matches

CHENNAI

12 November 2020 01:20 IST

They had developed a mobile app

Four persons have been arrested by the police for allegedly conducting online gambling and accepting bets on IPL matches.

The four accused, identified as Mayur, of Choolai, Punkaj, of Seven Wells, and Sandeep Kumar and Dheeraj, of Kondithopu, were arrested by the Elephant Gate police. Interrogation revealed that they had developed a mobile application and invited people to gamble online. The accused were found accepting bets on IPL matches.

The police also seized cash, mobile phones, and two laptops from them.

They were remanded in judicial custody.

A senior police officer said, “We suspect the involvement of a few more persons in the illegal acts. Investigations are on to trace them.”

The MGR Nagar police arrested 13 persons for allegedly gambling in an amusement club functioning illegally in Pillayarkoil Street, Jafferkhanpet. The police also seized cash and cards from them. They were released on bail, the police said.