Four held for bank fraud 

March 20, 2024 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Bank Fraud Investigation Wing of Greater Chennai Police on Monday arrested four persons for cheating by obtaining a business loan by submitting forged documents at City Union Bank.

They were arrested following a complaint lodged by Vijayaganesh, bank manager, City Union Bank. The manager alleged that Vishnu Sharma, Samath bhai Sharma and four others are a joint family and they run Kamadhenu jewellery shop at Avadi. They obtained a business loan of ₹7 crore by submitting forged property documents and obtained it. Thereby they cheated the bank without repaying the loan amount.

The investigation revealed that they obtained a loan by pledging the property of 3,474 sq.ft of vacant land located at Vilinjambakkam in Avadi. The bank said that they hidethe fact that a civil case was pending on this property in a Poonamallee Court and submitted the property documents. They failed to repay ₹3.15 crore as on date. 

Police arrested four persons who have been identified as Vinoth Sharma, 47, his brother Vivek Sharma, 41 and their wives. They were remanded in judicial custody.

