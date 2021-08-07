Four held for attempted murder near Ambattur

Personnel from the Ambattur police station on Friday arrested four youth, who allegedly attempted to murder a 22-year-old man to avenge the murder of a mechanic.

The police identified the victim as S. Aakash, 22, from Villivakkam. On Wednesday, while he was driving towards Mogappair, a four-member gang waylaid and attacked him with machetes near the Ambattur Industrial Estate on Chennai-Tiruvallur High road. The gang fled after a crowd gathered, and the victim was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital.

Upon investigating, the police found that Aakash was an accused in the murder of one Shajahan, 23, in June 2020.

Shajahan was murdered due to enmity between him and Aakash’s friend. Akash had come out on bail recently, the police said.

The police arrested Parthiban, 20, Prabhu, 23, Viswanathan, 25, and Nithish Kumar, 21. They were remanded in judicial custody.