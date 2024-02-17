ADVERTISEMENT

Four held for attempted murder in New Washermenpet

February 17, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police say the attack was due to previous enmity

The Hindu Bureau

The New Washermenpet police on Saturday arrested four suspects, including two history-sheeters, for allegedly attempting to murder a youth.

The police said V. Yogesh, 24, of Tirvottriyur, was near Chettikulam Ground in New Washermenpet, on Friday afternoon when four persons, including Rajesh alias ‘Dori’ Rajesh, 35, quarrelled with him. They attacked him with knives and fled. Yogesh was admitted to a hospital for treatment, and a case was registered under various sections, including attempt to murder.

The police arrested Rajesh and three others from Tiruvottriyur, and three knives were seized from them. The police said the attack was due to previous enmity. Last year, Yogesh and his friends had attacked Sam alias Sasitharan, who is a friend of Rajesh.

