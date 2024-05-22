Four held for attempt to murder in Tiruvottriyur 

The Tiruvottiyur police on Wednesday arrested four suspects for allegedly attempting to murder a 25-year-old youth.

Police said A. Saranraj, 25, a resident of NTO Kuppam, was walking near his house, when four persons waylaid him. They attacked him using knives following a dispute owing to previous enmity and escaped on two-wheelers. While Saranraj was being treated for injuries at a hospital, the police have registered a case. The police arrested D.Sarath, 26, and three of his associates.

The investigation revealed that the complainant Saranraj along with his friends assaulted Sarath a few months ago. Due to this, Sarath along with his friends retaliated.