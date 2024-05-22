GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Four held for attempt to murder in Tiruvottriyur 

Published - May 22, 2024 11:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruvottiyur police on Wednesday arrested four suspects for allegedly attempting to murder a 25-year-old youth.

Police said A. Saranraj, 25, a resident of NTO Kuppam, was walking near his house, when four persons waylaid him. They attacked him using knives following a dispute owing to previous enmity and escaped on two-wheelers. While Saranraj was being treated for injuries at a hospital, the police have registered a case. The police arrested D.Sarath, 26, and three of his associates.

The investigation revealed that the complainant Saranraj along with his friends assaulted Sarath a few months ago. Due to this, Sarath along with his friends retaliated.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.