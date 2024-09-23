ADVERTISEMENT

Four held for assaulting youth

Published - September 23, 2024 09:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kumaran Nagar police have arrested four persons for allegedly assaulting a youth with a knife.

Police said the complainant, V. Dakshinamurthy, 18, of Jafferkhanpet, was standing near 12th avenue in Ashok Nagar on Saturday. Four youth who came there picked up a quarrel with him and attacked him with a knife before fleeing the spot. The injured victim was hospitalised and is undergoing treatment.

Based on his complaint, the police began an investigation and arrested four suspects — V. Vijay Iman, 19, of Gerugambakkam, M. Kavin, 19, of West Mambalam, A. Moses of Kodambakkam and S. Kannan of Ragavan of West Mambalam. Investigation revealed that Vijay Imman had a personal dispute with Dakshinamurthy, leading to the attack.

