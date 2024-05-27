GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four held for assaulting two persons, including a teen, in T.P. Chatram

The duo were admitted to the Government Kilpauk Hospital for treatment

Published - May 27, 2024 06:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The T.P. Chatram police on Monday arrested four youth for allegedly assaulting a 19-year-old college student and his teenage friend.

The police said the complainant is a 19-year old youth from T.P. Chatram studying second year in a city college. When he and his teenage friend were walking on Gajapathy Street two days ago, four youth teased his friend and a scuffle ensued. This lead to the youth assaulting the duo on Sunday morning. The duo were admitted to the Government Kilpauk Hospital for treatment. 

The police arrested Abbas, Janath, Sathishkumar, and Vasanth for their involvement in the assault.

