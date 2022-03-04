Four held for assault in Periamet

A gang of four were arrested for allegedly assaulting a 41-year-old man in Periamet on Thursday.

The police said the complainant, Jamaludin, of Kodungaiyur, was waiting near Moore Market on Thursday when four persons approached him and tried to sell him a white substance. After he refused their offer, they slashed him with a knife and fled.

A team arrested Mohammed Sabin Abdullah, 29, of Madurai, R. Muthuraja, 40, and Thamim Ansari, 27, of Ramanathapuram, and J. Arunkumar, 31, of Sivagangai. Interrogation revealed that they attempted to pass off urea powder as heroin and sell it to the man.

The police suspect the involvement of a businessman operating from Qatar and an intermediary, who was supposed to buy the contraband.