Four held for abetting man to end his life 

The Elephant Gate police have arrested four men for allegedly abetting a goldsmith to end his life by humiliating him and inflicting physically torture.

Police said Sayeef Ali Rafiq Kazi, 30, a native of Maharashtra, was found dead on Monday night, under mysterious circumstances, on the third floor of a building which houses a jewellery-making unit, where he was working as a goldsmith and staying at Hanumantharayan Koil Street.

The Elephant Gate police recovered his body and initiated a probe. On noticing several injury marks on the body, the police interrogated those who worked with the deceased and stayed with him, besides scrutinising CCTV footage.

Further investigation revealed that the deceased had cheated the accused by stealing gold while melting it. On learning of his act, the owner of jewellery making unit, Sumit Balaji Babar, along with three others, attacked Kazi brutally, kept him under illegal confinement and tortured him. Upset over this, Kazi took the extreme step, the investigation revealed.

Police arrested four suspects, including Sumit Balaji Babar, 29, of Perambur, Vaibav Abasahib Gurub, 29, of Sowcarpet and two others.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

