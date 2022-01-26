Four fugitives arrested in murder case

CHENNAI

26 January 2022 23:39 IST

Four persons from Assam who were wanted in connection with a murder case from 2015 in Perumbakkam police station limits and were reported to be absconding, have been arrested.

According to police, a worker was murdered at a construction site in Gandhi Nagar in Perumbakkam police station limits in 2015. Then the police arrested five accused and remanded them in judicial custody. While the trial was pending before a court in Chengalpattu, the accused jumped bail and failed to appear for court proceedings. Hence, the court in Chengapattu had issued non-bailable warrants against them. A special team of police went to Assam in search of them and nabbed Shiv Om Nayak, 26, and BijoyNayak, 24, of Jorhat district, Assam. They were brought to the city and interrogated. Based on their confession, the police arrested George Munda, 25, and Sanjay Bala, 21, who were working at a construction site in the city.

Four of them were remanded in judicial custody after being produced in a court at Chengalpattu.

Advertising

Advertising