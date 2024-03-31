ADVERTISEMENT

Four from Kerala held for posing as CBI officials and cheating Tambaram resident 

March 31, 2024 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tambaram Police arrested four men from Kerala who allegedly posed as CBI officials and cheated ₹50 lakh from a resident in Tambaram.

Police said they were arrested following a complaint from M.Suresh Kumar, 52 of Irumbuliyur who allegedly lost Rs. 50 lakh to the fraudsters. He alleged an unidentified person called him over the phone and claimed that he was a CBI officer from Delhi. The caller told Suresh Kumar that he had frequently shared whatsapp messages abusing women on his mobile phone and also had nexus with those who were arrested in money laundering cases. He told him that he would have to face enquiry and invited him to connect through Skype under the pretext of enquiry. The caller asked him to transfer Rs. 50 lakh to a bank account to get exonerated from the case. Panic- stricken Suresh Kumar had transferred the money as demanded by the caller. Later he realised that he was duped by the caller. 

The Cyber Crime Wing of Tambaram Police analysed the call records of the phone used by the suspect and bank account where the money was transferred to. They traced the suspect along with other associates in Kerala. Police arrested the suspects who have been identified as Afrid, 25, Vineesh, 35, Muneer, 34 and Fazlur Rahman, 20 and also seized mobile phones from them.

