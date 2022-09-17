Four former top officials of Indian Bank sentenced to imprisonment of three years

Officials from Indian Bank were convicted and sentenced to three year-rigorous imprisonment with fine of ₹10,000 each

R. Sivaraman CHENNAI:
September 17, 2022 14:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

ADVERTISEMENT

A special court for CBI cases in Chennai has sentenced four former top officials of Indian Bank including a former general manager to imprisonment of three years for causing a loss of ₹39.18 crore to bank through sanctioning loans in a fraudulent manner. 

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI), Aziz, then Chief Manager, G.V. Srinivasan, then Senior Manager, Muthiah, then Senior Manager and S. Arunachalam, then General Manager — all from Indian Bank were convicted and sentenced to three year-rigorous imprisonment with fine of ₹10,000 each. Ranjiv Batra and his wife Kiran Batra of Kiran Overseas Ltd — both residents of Chennai — were also sentenced to undergo a rigorous imprisonment of 37 months and imposed with a fine of ₹10,000 each. The court has also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each on the firms called Kiran Overseas Ltd., Chennai and Kiran Overseas Ltd, Delhi.

The CBI had registered a case on complaint from Indian Bank against the accused on the allegations that the accused including Kiran Overseas Ltd and its directors; officials of Indian Bank and others had caused huge loss to Indian Bank, Thousand Lights Branch, Chennai by cheating, forgery. It was further alleged that the accused, in pursuance of the conspiracy submitted false and forged documents. The loan amount was released by the officials of Indian Bank without any approval/sanction from competent authorities and without securing the financial interests of Indian Bank. The accused failed to repay the loan, causing loss of ₹39.18 crore to Indian Bank, the CBI said. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After investigation, a charge sheet was filed against the accused. During the trial, 4 accused public servants of Indian Bank, including the former Chairman and Managing Director, died. Hence, the charge against them abated. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
fraud
banking

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app